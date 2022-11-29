Ferguson, Steven W. 

PALMYRA: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Steve Ferguson, loving partner, father of four, and beloved “Papa” and grandfather of 11 entered into rest peacefully at age seventy-five. He was born in Rochester, NY and was the third of six children born to Carl & Ruth Ferguson. His life changed forever at age 22 when a neighbor introduced him to Paula Churchfield who became his loving and faithful wife for 51 ½ years. She inspired him to pursue both bachelor’s & master’s degrees to become an early elementary educator. Steve taught grades K-2nd at Lyons Elementary School for 35 years. His love of teaching compelled him to return to the classroom after retirement as a teacher’s aide at Perkin’s Elementary School and later as a classroom grandparent. He was known as a man with a gentle heart, “the definition of a kind soul”, who was a gift in so many children’s lives. Most people experienced him as a kind-hearted helper who was always ready to lend a hand.

Steve had a love for American history, corvettes, and watching old TV shows with his wife. He was also an active church member, deacon and Sunday School teacher who volunteered generously and faithfully for many decades.

His grandchildren will forever remember him as their funny “Papa” and grandpa whose corny dad jokes were always in great supply. He spent many years playing and reading to his beloved grandchildren on the floor of a playroom reserved for them.

Steve is survived by his wife, Paula Ferguson, his three siblings, David Ferguson, Michael Ferguson, and Susi Dillon; his sons, Eric Ferguson, and Ryan Ferguson; his daughter, Erin Ferguson and Rebecca Ferguson-Ondrey; and his 11 grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-6:30 PM on Friday (December 2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinsons.org or The Diabetes Foundation, www.diabetes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Steve’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.