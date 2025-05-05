What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Fernaays, Jr., Ronald A.

May 5, 2025
LYONS: Ronald A. Fernaays, Jr., 58, passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2025 in a motorcycle accident.

Family and friends may visit from 3 – 6 PM on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489. A funeral service will follow at 6PM at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Mr. Fernaays was born in Newark, NY on July 1, 1966 the son of Ronald and Alice Bastian Fernaays. Ron graduated from Lyons High School, Class of 1984. After graduating, served his country in the US Army. He later worked for various companies doing construction.  He had a passion for motorcycling and helping children.

He is survived by his mother, Alice Bastian Latin; a son, Morgon (Lundy Spinner) Fernaays; one step-son, Zachary Fremouw; a brother, Christopher (Amy) Fernaays; two step-brothers, Christopher (Jackie) Latin, Sr., Joseph (Virginia) Latin, Jr.; two sisters, Mollie (Dean) Murray, Lisa (Oz) Bertone; one step-grandchild, Zoey Fremouw.

