April 2nd 2021, Friday
Fernaays, Robert L.

by WayneTimes.com
April 2, 2021

PALMYRA: Died suddenly on Thursday, March 31, 2021 at the age of 35. A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at a future date.

  Rob was born on February 5, 1986 in Rochester, NY the son of Guy and Jeanine Crouse Fernaays. He and the former Jessica Wendel were married on August 3, 2013. Rob was an avid fisherman who loved the water and boating. He enjoyed cooking and loved spending summers with his dad at the marina in Sodus Point.

  Rob is survived by his wife Jessica Fernaays; sons Zane Fernaays and Zaidyn Fernaays; mother Jeanine Crouse; father Guy Fernaays; sister Maria Wissick and step-children Jazzmyn and Karmyn Cobb.

 In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to a Go-Fund-Me account being established to benefit Zane. (URL will be shared on the funeral home website when available)

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.co

