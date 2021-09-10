Fernandez Sr., Jose

IRONDEQUOIT/NEWARK: Jose Fernandez Sr., 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home.

The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Jose’s graveside service will follow visitation at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

Jose was born the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Valdez) Fernandez on Saturday, August 5, 1950, in La Vega, Dominican Republic. He moved to New Jersey when he was 23. Jose was a pastor and led a church in Geneva, NY. Jose enjoyed doing handyman tasks, especially carpentry and plumbing. Jose loved to cook and was an excellent caretaker for the love of his life Gloria. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Jose will be remembered by his loving wife of 48 years, Gloria Fernandez; sons Jose Fernandez and Richard (Jennifer) Fernandez; grandchildren Jose, Quinton, Marianna, Jamie, Maraliegh, Jaydin, Richie, Avieana, Mason; seven sibling and their spouses; several nieces and nephews.

Jose was predeceased by his daughter, Marlene Rice.

