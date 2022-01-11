Powered by Dark Sky
January 11th 2022, Tuesday
Ferry, Wayne David

by WayneTimes.com
January 11, 2022

ONTARIO: Passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born on January 2, 1942 to the late Willis and Ruth “Laasch” Ferry. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-law Diane Atkins and brother-in-law Keith Chamberlain. Survived by his wife Bonnie “Atkins” Ferry; children, John Ferry, Janet (Peter) Thomas, Nisha (Michael) Cerame, David (Michele) Ferry and Brian Ferry; 9 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; sister-in-law Judy Chamberlain and brother-in-law Bruce Atkins.

Wayne served our country through the United States Army. He was a longtime employee of the Bausch & Lomb Company, and worked in the fleet delivery department at Hoselton Auto Mall during his retirement.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.  All other services will be private.  Memorial contributions in memory of Wayne may be directed to the Parkinson’s Association. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

