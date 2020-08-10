Field, Dorothea Campbell

FAIRHAVEN: Dorothea Campbell Field, 95, went home to be with the Lord, August 7, 2020 on Hospice at Demay Nursing Home. She was born in Sterling on November 8, 1924 to Arthur and Margaret Campbell, the third of eight children, at their home on McIntyre Road, near McIntyre Beach. She attended the McKnight District School from the age of 5 until the age of 7 and the Juniper Hill School from 8 onward when her family moved to their home on Juniper Hill in 1931. As an older student, she walked three miles to and from Juniper Hill daily to attend Fair Haven High School, where she graduated in 1942. Her love for reading, learning, and education persisted throughout the entirety of her life. After high school she worked as “Rosie the Riveter” in Auburn from 1942-1943. She was married to Clifford O. Field on February 21, 1943 and celebrated 50 years of marriage to him in 1993 before his passing in 1996. She graduated from the Detroit Training School in Chicago, in May 1946, with a degree in Radio and Electronics. She then worked at General Electric in the Specialty Division making quartz crystals for radio electronics, and worked in civil service as an inspector of Navy Material. After her children were raised and their educations completed, she ran for office as Village Justice in Fair Haven and won that office as the first woman Village Justice. She obtained a degree in Criminal Justice from Cayuga Community College and further education from the New York State Magistrates Association. She held the office of Village Justice for 10 years, from 1972 -1982. She ran for Sterling town Board and served in that office as well, for 15 years. She was a member of the Fair Haven Presbyterian Church and served as an elder and Sunday School Superintendent in the 1970s. She was currently a member of the Sterling Valley Community Church where she worshiped as a child. She was honored to be called upon to be chairwoman of the Sterling Bicentennial Committee in 1976 and was a charter member of the Sterling Historical Society. The home that she built with Clifford on Lake Street, was originally a one room school house from Sterling Station Road. They moved it to Lake Street in 1948 and affectionately called it “Briarwyck”, because the land was full of briars. She has been a continuous resident of that Lake Street home for more than 70 years. Many of her memories of growing up in the region were recorded in July 2014 with Susan Parsons and published in the Lakeshore News in 2015. She was predeceased by Clifford O. Field in 1996, and her daughter, Denise Patchen in 2015. She is survived by her children, Claudia (Gordon) Wendell, Lisa (Alan) Stirpe, Joel (Kathleen) Field. Grandchildren: Kelly Patchen Loveless, Megan (Daniel) Fowler, Gabriel Wendell, Adele Stirpe, Danielle (Alex) Lee. Great Grandchildren: Lannon Loveless, Lauren Loveless, Daelin Fowler, Dane Fowler and Brooklyn Lee. Her sister: Kathleen Campbell Johnson, of Chicago, and nieces and nephews who are much beloved. A calling hour will take place Wednesday, August 12, from 10:00-11:00 with a service at 11, at the Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Rd., burial to follow at Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling. Arrangements are in care of Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. Memorial donations may be made to Sterling Valley Community Church,15099 Sterling Valley Rd., Sterling, NY 13156, Fair Haven Volunteer Fire Department/Ambulance, 14447 Fair Haven Rd., Sterling, NY 13156, or the Sterling Historical Society, 1294 NY-104A, Sterling, NY 13156. www.catoredcreek.com