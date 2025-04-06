Fields, Lovina M. (Thorne)

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at the age of 80. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Wed., April 9 at Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra-Marion Rd., (Rt. 21N), Palmyra where Lovina’s funeral service will be held at 11am on Thurs., April 10. Burial will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. Following the burial everyone is invited to join the family for a reception at Heritage Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Heritage Baptist Church.

Lovina was born on May 30, 1944 in Clifton Springs, NY the daughter of Arthur and Erline Dibble Thorne. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and the American Legion Post 120 Ladies Auxiliary. Over the years Lovina had enjoyed bowling with Lowell and adding to her extensive collection of antique cow creamers. Always of greatest importance to Lovina was her family, children and grandchildren.

Lovina is survived by her husband Lowell; daughter Katherine Fagner; sons Jay (Rebecca) Fagner, Ken (Nancy) Fields; Craig Fields and Art (Amy) Fields; sister Caroline (Bob) Eagley; grandchildren Katlyn, Christian, Nathan, Adam, Nolan and Hannah; great-grandson Asher; her favorite niece Connie Nesbitt and many extended family member and friends.

Online condolences

@www.rlyostfuneralhome