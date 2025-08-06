Fillingham, George Alfred “Bud"

RED CREEK: George Alfred “Bud” Fillingham, 91, of Red Creek, NY passed away Sunday, August 3, 2025. He was born at home in Jordan, NY on August 27, 1933 to the late George and Thelma (Goodsell) Fillingham. He was a loving husband of 70 years, a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

George was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp with combat service in the Korean Conflict. Following this, he worked many years at Agway in Red Creek and Wolcott where he made many friends. In addition to residing the majority of his life in the Red Creek/Martville area, he had a camp in The Number 4 area of the Adirondacks where he loved spending time and retired to.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Leona and Emily as well as a brother Robert.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years Judith (Cerny) Fillingham of Red Creek, NY; his sons Roy (Wendy) Fillingham of Harvest, AL; Ray Fillingham of Red Creek, and Scott Fillingham of Tunbridge, VT; a brother Dean Fillingham; sisters Alice Sanzotta, Margaret Sherman, and Helene Houghtaling, his 6 wonderful grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation, and services will be private at a later date at The Martville Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com