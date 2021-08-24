Fillingham, Robert (Bob)

MARTVILLE: Robert (Bob) Fillingham, 76, of Martville, passed away August 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Syracuse, son of the late George Fillingham, and Thelma Goodsell Fillingham. He was a self-employed logger at Fillingham Logging. Robert was an avid hunter, outdoorsmen, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was happily married to his wife, Elizabeth (Cibby) Crossin Fillingham for 56 years.

Robert is predeceased by daughter, Gail Lynn, son, Robert J. Fillingham, and sister, Leona Bowles.

Survived by five daughters, Michelle (Randy) Fillingham Turner of Martville, Bobby Jo (James) Foster of Red Creek, Dawn (Jeffrey) Smith of Williamson, Beckey (Shawn) Brown of Martville, and Mindy (Justin) Hulett of Sterling, brothers, George (Judy) Fillingham of Red Creek, and Dean (Vonnie) Fillingham of Martville, sisters, Alice Sanzotta of Wolcott, Emily Bowles of Syracuse, Margaret Sherman of Martville, and Helen (Dick) Houghtaling of Martville, grandchildren, David Garner, Amber Gilmore, Justin Brown, Jordon Brown, Jayden Brown, Courtney Smith, and Hunter Hulett, great grandchildren, Kolden Brown, Jack Garner, Cason Gilmore, Austin Butler, Caleb Butler, Callie Jo Butler, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The couple have been home on hospice care and their wishes are to have a combined service when the time comes. Calling hours, burial and celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. For those wishing to make contributions in Robert and Elizabeth’s name they may do so to the Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Rd., Sterling, NY 13156. www.catoredcreek.com