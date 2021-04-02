Powered by Dark Sky
April 2, 2021
Fillmore, Mary E. Norton Fisher

by WayneTimes.com
April 2, 2021

ROSE: Entered into rest on March 31, 2021 at age 91, although she only admitted to being slightly over 21.

Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Lillian Brewer Norton; husbands: Roger J. Fisher and Harold W. Fillmore; sons: LaVerne Fillmore and Richard B. Fisher and sons in law: Frank E. Welcher and Kent C. Young.

Mary was a proud 70 year Grange member.

Survived by her loving daughters: Ellen (Terry) Carpenter, Diane K. (Al) Walker, Sue (Wayne Schultz) Welcher and Laurel E. (Steve) Shorts; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11am at the Rose United Methodist Church followed by her funeral service at 12pm.  Burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Mary can be made to the Laurel House, Newark, NY or the Rose United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

