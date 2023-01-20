Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 20th 2023, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Finch, Kayla E.

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2023

WOLCOTT: Kayla E. Finch, 34, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Sodus, daughter of Gregory Finch and Cynthia Shea. She loved being surrounded by family & friends. She loved nature & being outdoors enjoying the flowers, birds, & sunsets.

She is survived by her daughter, Sophia Zerniak, parents, Gregory Finch, Cynthia Shea, sisters, Malissa Kuhn Clark (Todd) and Katherine Finch, nieces and nephews Ethan, Lucas, Isabelle, Hannah, Gregory, Bailey, Franki, Levi, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & friends.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, January 28 ,from 11:00 to 3:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home with a service to follow. For those wishing to make contributions in Kayla’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Finch, Kayla E.

WOLCOTT: Kayla E. Finch, 34, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Sodus, daughter of Gregory Finch and Cynthia Shea. She loved being surrounded by family & friends. She loved nature & being outdoors enjoying the flowers, birds, & sunsets. She is survived by her […]

Read More
Tyler, Marian E.

 Newark: Marian E. Tyler, 93, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. All services are private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Marian was born in Newark, NY on August 9, 1929 the  daughter of the late William and Eleanor Lay Davenport.  She retired from Sarah Coventry where she worked in […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square