Finch, Kayla E.

WOLCOTT: Kayla E. Finch, 34, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Sodus, daughter of Gregory Finch and Cynthia Shea. She loved being surrounded by family & friends. She loved nature & being outdoors enjoying the flowers, birds, & sunsets.

She is survived by her daughter, Sophia Zerniak, parents, Gregory Finch, Cynthia Shea, sisters, Malissa Kuhn Clark (Todd) and Katherine Finch, nieces and nephews Ethan, Lucas, Isabelle, Hannah, Gregory, Bailey, Franki, Levi, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & friends.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, January 28 ,from 11:00 to 3:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home with a service to follow. For those wishing to make contributions in Kayla’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

