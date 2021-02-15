Finch, Maude L.

MARION: Entered into rest on February 11, 2021 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Frank; her parents and her brothers, Robert and Jacob Bouwens; survived by her brother, William (Joline) Bouwens; sister-in-law, Suzanne Bouwens; step-children, Lawrence Finch and Carol Hatsell; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great niece and nephew. Maude was always dressed impeccably, loved holidays and decorating her home for everyone. There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be made to Stevens Funeral Home | Marion, NY