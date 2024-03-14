Finch, Neil A. 

NEWARK: Neil A. Finch, 71, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may join the family for a celebration at noon on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the American Legion Post #457, 1346 Rt-96, Phelps, NY 14532.

Neil was born in Clifton Springs the son of the late John and Thelma Finch Sr. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School. After high school he followed in his father’s footsteps, he worked for Seneca Foods as a Seam Mechanic, retiring after forty-two years. He Cherished his three children. Seneca Lake was his favorite place to be. “Keep the faith” and “You get a point for that” were two of his favorite sayings.

Mr. Finch is survived by two daughters Olivia and Natalie Finch; a son Andrew Finch; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother John Finch Jr.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com