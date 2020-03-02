Finewood, Elizabeth L. 

NEWARK: Betty Finewood, 93, died on Sunday (March 1, 2020) at the Laurel House of Comfort Care in Newark. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Friday (March 6th)at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday (March 7th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Laurel House of Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513 or St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513. Betty was born in Newark on October 29, 1926, the daughter of the late Edmund and Rose Bremer Schram. She graduated from Newark High School in 1944 and continued her education at Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1947. On November 15, 1947 Betty married her husband, Dick. As an RN, she worked for many years at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Clifton Springs Hospital and Newark Manor Nursing Home. Then for over twenty years, Betty was in business with her husband Dick at the Finewood’s Western Auto in downtown Newark. Betty was a happy and busy person. A communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark where she was a member of the Rosary and Altar Society, Martha Ministry, the St. Michael School Mothers Club and helped on the help on the rummage Sales. Betty also volunteered at the Newark Food Pantry, the Newark Library and with the American Red Cross and several card groups. She is survived by her three children William (Sharon) of Newark, Anne (Richard) Switzer of Newark and Thomas (Peggy) of Wolcott; seven grandchildren Kristen, Sara, and Jonathan Finewood, Gregory and Gretchen Switzer, Kalyn and Jacob Finewood; six great grandchildren Johnny, Quinn, Kaiya, Hudson, Lincoln and Kane; her cousin Charles DePauw; sister-in-law Dorothy Kalina and brother-in-law Arthur Finewood. Betty was predeceased by her husband Richard F. Finewood in January of 1994. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com