Finewood, Ronald “Ron”

Palmyra: Ronald “Ron” Finewood, 77, of Palmyra, NY, passed away on April 24, 2026, after a courageous three-year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Newark, NY, Ron was raised in a farming family, where he developed the strong work ethic that would define his life. He graduated from Morrisville with a degree in conservation.

During his summers, he worked as a mason’s laborer—an experience that sparked a lifelong passion for masonry. After two years working as a civil engineer for the City of Geneva, Ron chose to follow that passion and started his own masonry business. Through dedication, skill, and perseverance, he built a long and successful career, officially retiring in 2016—though in truth, he never really slowed down. He also owned and managed several rental properties. Ron put 100% into everything he did. His remarkable work ethic and integrity earned him the admiration of business associates and the respect of all who had the opportunity to know him. When time allowed, Ron enjoyed trapping, woodworking, and time in the Adirondacks exploring back trails on his four-wheeler. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Pauline Finewood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Celeste (Johnson); his son, Matthew (Haley)Finewood; his daughters, Andrea (Jamie) Kull and Lindsay (Clint) Kuhlman; his stepdaughters, Jennifer (Mark) Alviano and Sara (Chris) Caffyn; his sisters, Joanne (Charles) DePauw and Pam (Mike) O’Reilly; as well as nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with Ron’s wishes, there will be no formal memorial services. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. He will be deeply missed every day. He showed his love not through words, but through the life he built and the way he took care of his family. Online condolences:www.rlyostfuneralhome.com