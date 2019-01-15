Finley, Charles L. 

LYONS: Age 93, of Catherine St., died Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Mr. Finley was born in Deer River, NY on August 13, 1925. He graduated from Copenhagen High School, State University of Oswego, and earned a Master’s Degree from New York University. He served in the Navy in WWII in the South Pacific. Mr. Finley was a teacher in Lewis County, a Professor at State University at Oswego, a Safety Educator for the NYS Education Department in Albany and was a Church Organist at numerous churches and organ emeritus at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lyons. His lifelong joys were his family, safe driving, nature, music and literature. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Tom) Rapple of Malta, NY, Claudia (Tom) Lambdin of Skaneateles and Christine (Jean) Michel of Lyons; sons, Mark of South Carolina, David (Marina) of California and Allen of Lyons; and his many grandchildren. Family and friends may call Thursday (Jan 17) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A funeral service will be held Friday (Jan. 18) 11 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Spencer St., in Lyons. Burial will be in Swinburn Cemetery in Deer River, NY in the spring. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com