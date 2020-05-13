Obituaries
Finn, Ellen B.
NORTH ROSE: Age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was a loving, caring mother of nine and a retiree of the US Postal Service. She enjoyed camping, family gatherings, and golfing with her husband. She was very proud of her hole in one.She was predeceased by her husband, William “Huck” Finn (2018), parents, Frank and Caroline Heagerty, brother, Tom Heagerty, two sisters, Bev Purce and Betty Ottman, and son-in-law, Billy DeWaters. Survived by her children, Dan (Pat) Finn, Elaine (Jack) Fitzgerald, Dianne (Allen) Hider, Caroline DeWaters, Maureen (Paul) Lew, Bill (Isabell) Finn, Kathy Rogers, Patrick (Mimi) Finn, and Theresa Finn, 27 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Friendly Home for thoughtful service and tender care. Donations in her memory can be made to the Friendly Home, 3156 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618. Due to the current restrictions, no services will take place at this time. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
