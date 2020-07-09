Finney, Joyce I.  “Thedens”  “Scott”

WALWORTH/FAIRPORT: Passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 80. She was predeceased by her parents, Norma “Valentine” and Walter Thedens; brother Larry Thedens and husband William Finney. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Mark) Scheemaker, Sue (Bobby) Burgess and Mary Piper; son, Stephen (Barb) Scott; grandchildren, Matthew Scheemaker, Michael Scheemaker, Myah Scott and Taryn Scott; great grandson Bryson Scheemaker; stepchildren, Donna Gange, Rick (Bubba) Finney, Mark Finney and families; extended family and friends. Joyce was born on the Valentine Farm along Penfield-Walworth Road (Route 441) and grew up in West Walworth. She was the Walworth Town Clerk for 13 years, and later worked for Mobil Chemical and Mary Cariola Childrens Center. She belonged to the Walworth Historical Society, loved attending church and traveling. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joyce will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the West Walworth Fire Department, or the Walworth Historical Society. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.