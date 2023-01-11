Finnie, James William

SODUS, NY: Formerly of Pittsgrove, NJ - Jim lived his life following the beat of a different drummer, literally. He was never one to follow all the rules and was somewhat of a rebel. He loved his family, his friends and rock and roll. On December 29, 2022, he received his ticket to ride the stairway to heaven. Those who greeted him with open arms and had already joined the spirit in the sky were Jim’s wife, Kimberly Finnie; his parents, Richard and Doris (Wideman) Finnie; his grandparents; Rev. Fay Wideman and wife Matie; and Grandmother Anna Lou Hornbeck.

Those who will carry on are his son James Finnie and his mother, Angela Finnie; his daughter Paige Finnie; all of New Jersey; his brother Richard Finnie of Illinois; his sister, Debra (Finnie) Mathews of Sodus, NY. and his companion, Dana Lee Andrews, with whom he spent the last years of his life. He will also be missed by many friends and fellow musicians from the many bands he played with, including two bands with his sister Deb.

In addition to rocking the night away behind his double bass drum set, he was employed by the Trocadero of Philadelphia behind the soundboard, working sound for many famous bands and musicians. He also was the soundman for various venues in the South Jersey and Philadelphia area.

Jim spent most of his life in the fast lane, sometimes running with the devil. Recently, he realized it was time to return to his hometown, to be with his family and lifelong friends from childhood. It was time to enjoy more of a slow ride and take it easy.

Jim had a sense of humor and was great at telling stories, most of them true. He had a generous heart, a gentle spirit and those who met him found him hard to forget. The next time you hear some very loud and long-lasting thunder, it’s probably Jim breaking out into a Led Zeppelin/In a Gadda Da Vida style drum solo. Jim would want us all to have fun, keep telling those stories and not take life too seriously.

Hey kids, rock and roll, rock on; whisper words of wisdom and let it be.

There will be a celebration of Jim’s life in the spring. Contributions in his memory can be made to: Silver Waters Ambulance; PO Box 159; Sodus Point NY 14555 or to the Alton United Methodist Church; c/o Linda Furber; 8130 Glover Road; Sodus, NY 14551. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY