Fioco, Dominic “Dick” L. 

ONTARIO: January 5, 2024, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at age 88.

Predeceased by son: James Charles Fioco; sister: Josephine Buonomo; parents: James and Mary Fioco.

Dominic proudly served our country in the United States Marines from 1956-1959. He was a chartered member of the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad and the Genesee Valley Detachment Marine Corp. League.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Gloria Jean (Privatera) Fioco; brother: Gary Fioco; children: Michele (Bill) Bogardus, Charlene (Tom) DiGravio, Lisa (Bob) Conger and John (Kim) Fioco; grandchildren: David (Kelly) and Lauren (Raven) Bogardus, Megan (Jay) Igartua, Nicholas (Hunter) and Vincent (Rachelle) DiGravio, Morgan (Terry) and Lindsay (Cody) Conger, Paul Fioco and Trey (Quela) Lindloff ; great grandchildren: Conner Niles, Elijah Igartua, Aria Dostman, Alaina Pavone, Brooklyn Lindloff; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Dominic’s funeral mass will be celebrated (Saturday) January 20, 2024 at 10:30am at St. Mary’s of the Lake (Ontario, NY). Interment to follow mass at Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Dominic can be made to: Pines of Peace or to Veterans Outreach Center.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com