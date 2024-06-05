Fischer, Linda A. (Samar)

ONTARIO: Linda Ann Fischer, 77, of Ontario, NY passed away at home on June 2, 2024.

Linda was born in Williamsport, PA on April 29, 1947. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Berry) Samar. She was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport High School and was married to Richard (Dick) Fischer on October 29, 1966. They shared 57 memorable years together.

Linda is survived by her husband Richard; two daughters, Brenda (Michael) Gentile of Walworth, NY and Sharon (David) Pisani of Duxbury, MA; eight grandchildren, Alicia (Chris) Johnston, Mark Gentile, Megan (Logan) Darnell, Alexis Gentile, Matthew Gentile, Avery Pisani, Kerry Pisani, and Steven Pisani; three great grandchildren, Keeley Johnston, Gatlin and Lainey Darnell; many nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother and his wife, Michael and Penny Samar, and Aunt Clara Berry.

Linda worked as a teacher aide for 32 years at the former Freewill Elementary School where she forged lifelong friendships. She will be remembered as dear “Mrs. Fischer” by many of her former students. One of the countless ways Linda expressed her love and affection for others was through cooking and baking. Whether it be prepared dinners for sick friends and neighbors, cookie trays at Christmas time, or freezer meals for her college age grandkids, Linda made sure her friends and family were well cared for, and well fed! We will fondly remember her potato salad and “made to order” specialty pies.

Linda was most happy at home and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures; coffee on the patio surrounded by her beautiful flower gardens, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, arranging breakfast gatherings with “the girls”, picking blueberries with her children and grandchildren, and relaxing with her beloved husband Dick.

Linda was a special “Grammy” to her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. They enjoyed her quick-witted sense of humor and kind heart. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of love, simplicity, and humor will continue to inspire us. A special thank you to the RRH Home Hospice Care for all their support and assistance.

Family and friends are invited to attend Linda’s calling hours on Saturday, June 8 from 9-11 AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Linda’s funeral Mass will be held the same day (Saturday, June 8) at 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will follow Mass.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Linda’s tribute page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.