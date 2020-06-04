Fischette Jr., David M. 

LYONS: David M. Fischette Jr., 30, died tragically on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Brick Church Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials in his name may be made to the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons, New York 14489. David was born on May 5, 1990 the son of David and Margaret Denosky Fischette in Newark, New York. David enjoyed interacting with people. He loved selling cars and enjoyed his time at Vision Kia. He coached youth basketball at the Lyons Community Center. He is survived by his parents Margaret and David; five children Arianah, Reice, Emelia, Izzybella and Maddalena; a sister Ciara Fischette, two brothers Bryant and Nicolas Fischette; grandparents Jay and Judy Denosky, Lucy and Jim DiSanto, Debbie D Amato keysorfuneralhomes.com