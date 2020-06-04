Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 10th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Fischette Jr., David M. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 4, 2020

LYONS: David M. Fischette Jr., 30, died tragically on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Due to current restrictions a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Brick Church Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials in his name may be made to the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons, New York 14489. David was born on May 5, 1990 the son of David and Margaret Denosky  Fischette in Newark, New York. David enjoyed interacting with people.  He loved selling cars and enjoyed his time at Vision Kia. He coached youth basketball at the Lyons Community Center. He is survived by his parents Margaret and David; five children Arianah, Reice, Emelia, Izzybella and Maddalena; a sister Ciara Fischette, two brothers Bryant and Nicolas Fischette; grandparents Jay and Judy Denosky, Lucy and Jim DiSanto, Debbie D Amato keysorfuneralhomes.com 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keehan, Deborah A.

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, […]

Read More
Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square