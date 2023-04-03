Fischette, Peter James

SUMMERVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA/CLYDE: Peter James Fischette, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday September 24, 2022. His ashes will be interred at the Catholic Cemetery in Clyde New York at 11am on April 28, 2023. A celebration of his life will be at the Clyde VFW after the burial ceremony. Lunch will be served at Noon and pictures, stories and a video will be shared. Friends are welcome to attend both gatherings.

Pete was born April 17, 1946, son of the late Peter Thomas and Rebecca Gilkey Fischette. He was “The Pure Athlete” and eleven-time letterman in Football, Baseball, and Basketball for the Clyde Central School Blue Devils. “The most feared running back of his time.”

Pete was always the life of the party and made friends anywhere he was throughout his life - even during his tours of duty in Vietnam as an Army Infantry Helicopter Gunner.

He eventually settled in Summerville South Carolina enjoying decades golfing, cooking, traveling and making friends while a US Post Office Mailman, then retiree. Pete was inducted in the Clyde Sports “Hall of Fame” in 2002, enjoyed several hole-in-ones at his favorite golf course, and attended many major sporting events.

Mr. Fischette is survived by his son David Amato Fuschetto, grandsons Bryant and Nicolas, granddaughter Ciara, greatgrandchildren Arianah, Reice, Emelia, Izzabella, Maddelana, Elijah, Santo, Pesante, and his brother Robert (Audrey) DeJohn.

He was pre-deceased by his grandson David Fischette Jr., his brother Charles R DeJohn Jr., and his step father Charles R DeJohn Sr.