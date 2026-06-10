Fisher, Douglas D.

Sodus, NY- Doug passed away peacefully on May 24, 2026, at age 72 in Hendersonville, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lois (Wren) Fisher; by his sister, Donna; and by his granddaughter, Hailey Shai Fisher. Doug is survived by his brother, Duane (Jacqueline) Fisher; and by his children (and grandchildren) Robert (Kyira, Adessa); Stacia (Kole, Karstyn, Kohen, Brantley); Bryan (Ruby, Charlotte, Brylee, Raelynn); Krystina (Trevor, Tallie, Everly); and his children’s mother, Kathryn (Cook) Fisher.



Doug was born on December 20, 1953, in Sodus, NY. He enjoyed playing sports for Sodus Central and the American Legion, as well as coaching baseball and giving swimming lessons with Sodus Recreation at Sodus Bay. As an adult, his favorite pastimes were golf and fishing. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s various sports and school activities.



Douglas requested that there not be a service, but that his family have a private party to honor him.