Fisher, Frances

RED CREEK: Frances Fisher, age 77, of Red Creek, died on September 20,2020 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call on October 3, 2020, from 11-1 PM. at Christ Community Church, W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services to follow at 1 PM. Frances was born on April 24, 1943, the daughter of Milton Tallman, & Mildred VanHorn. She is survived by her son William Ellersick, her sisters Norma Campbell, Marjore Benjaman, Sheila (Michael) Casselman, grandchildren, Aubrey, Owen, Brent, Logan, Mason; their mother Crystal Benge, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Her friend and companion Roy Fisher of Red Creek. Predeceased by her parents Milton and Mildred, and her long time friend Ruth Lapp. Frances loved family time, bbq’s fishing, and her road trips. Arrangements by Pusateri Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com