Fisher, John Earl

WOLCOTT: John Earl Fisher, 86, of Wolcott, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025. He was born in Wolcott, August 20, 1938, son of the late Elliott Fisher Sr., and the late Irene O’Brien Fisher. He was previously employed at Xerox and then retired from North Rose Wolcott Schools. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, and tend to his garden.

John is predeceased by his wife, Judy Wemesfelder Fisher, daughter, Denise Bowman, brothers, Robert Fisher, Duane Fisher, Richard Fisher, sister, Patty Winter.

Survived by his children, Sue (Alan) Culbertson of Rochester, Debbie (Abe) Quinones of Lyons, David (Janet) Fisher of Conway Arkansas, step children, Ed (Wendy) Fisher of Palmyra, Scott (Victoria) Fisher of Sodus, Mary (Mike) Fisher of Wolcott, sister, Dawn (Gary) Burghdorf, brothers, Donald (Joann) Fisher, and Elliott (Carol) Fisher, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 19, 11:00-1:00 with a funeral service at 1:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, interment to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in John’s name they may do so to a charity of one’s choice.

