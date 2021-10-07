Powered by Dark Sky
October 8th 2021, Friday
Fisher, Karen Lee (Ford)

by WayneTimes.com
October 7, 2021

 LYONS: Karen Lee (Ford) Fisher, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Karen was born on August 11, 1958 in Newark, NY, oldest daughter of Albert and Ruth Ford. She met her husband, Don, through an introduction by her cousin. She loved NASCAR, gardening, car rides and listening to all kinds of music especially Johnny Cash.

Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Donald; devoted daughter: Heather Francis of Rochester, mother: Ruth Ford of Fairport, sisters: Valerie (Scott) Velepec of Bluffton, SC and Sharon (Tommy) Mullins of Warren, MI, sister in law: Dorothea Whitcomb of Lyons; several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Albert Ford (2014) and brothers in law, Milo Whitcomb (2016) and James Fisher (2019).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11am at  the New Life Assembly of God, Lyons, NY.  Private burial in Palmyra Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Assembly of God, Lyons, NY in loving memory of Karen.

We would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home.  

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

