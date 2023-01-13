Fisher, Lee E.

CLYDE: Lee E. Fisher, 90, died peacefully at his home January 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Clyde, son of the late Elwood M. Fisher, and Beatrice Steinle Fisher. Lee spent 4 years stationed in San Francisco serving in the U.S. Coast Guard before becoming a self-employed fruit farmer. He worked for the Town of Galen for many years and served his community as the Highway Superintendent. He loved his family and spending time with them, he was also a pilot and enjoyed flying.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pat Fisher, children, Beverly (Edward) Murray of Clifton Park, Jim (Claire) Fisher of Canandaigua, Gerilynn (Tim) Brei of Macedon, and Andrew (Julie) Fisher of Clyde, sister, Audrey Goossen of Wolcott, grandchildren, Jim Fisher, Kevin (Caitlin) Fisher, Megan (Derrick) Dupuis, Patrick Murray, Sarah (Michael) Salerno, David (Kayla) Fisher, Barbara (Dr. Andrew) Tynon, and Timothy Brei, seven great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

There are no services or calling hours. A private family graveside service will take place at Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For those wishing to make contributions in Lee’s name they may do so to the Wilmot Cancer Institute 601 Elmwood Ave Rochester, NY 14642-0001, or the

Rochester Regional Hospice, RRH Foundation 330 Monroe Ave Rochester, NY 14607. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.