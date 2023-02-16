Powered by Dark Sky
February 16th 2023, Thursday
Fisher, Norma Esther (Collier) 

by WayneTimes.com
February 16, 2023

08/19/1924 – 02/13/2023

ONTARIO: Norma went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2023.  Pre-deceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Howard. Survived by daughters, Carol (Jeff) Garland and Donna (Jim) Ludington; grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Garland, Rebecca (Gregor Feig) Garland, Melinda (Jonathan) Craft, Tami (Casey) Pellizzari, and Sara (Ryan) Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Julia and Sarah Garland, Evan and Connor Feig, Justin and Jane Craft, Kayden and Kaila Pellizzari, and Jaxson Hutchinson.

When visiting Norma and Howard in Florida, her grandchildren always knew she would have cookies in the freezer and some graham cracker crusts ready to make one of her delicious lemon meringue pies for them.  And despite her advanced years, Norma embraced technology and loved using her iPad to keep in touch with those dear to her.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, February 20, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel,  1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519; where her funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m.  Private interment in Furnaceville Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma’s name may be directed to Leo Center for Caring, St. Ann’s Foundation, 1500 Portland Avenue, Rochester, NY, 14621, or to your local comfort care facility.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

