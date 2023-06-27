Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 27th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Fisher, Patricia A.

by WayneTimes.com
June 27, 2023

CLYDE: Patricia A. Fisher, 90, of Clyde, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Highlands Nursing Home, Pittsford, surrounded by her family. She was born in Santa Rosa California, July 6, 1932, daughter of the late Melvin Dillingham and Leila Salvador Dillingham.

In her early career she was an RN and later went back to school to become a teacher and taught for many years in the North Rose Wolcott School District.

She volunteered at the Wayne County Historical Society and the Clyde Savannah Public Library

Pat enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family, reading, and was always ready to learn something new.

She is predeceased by her husband of 69 years Lee E. Fisher, and grandson-in-law, Dr. Andrew Tynon.

Survived by her daughters, Beverly (Edward) F. Murray of Clifton Park and Gerilynn (Timothy) F Brei of Macedon; sons, James E. (Claire) Fisher of Canandaigua, and Andrew E. (Julie) Fisher of Clyde; sisters Beverly Lavenson and Sandra Ballard; sister in law, Audrey Goossen; grandchildren, James Fisher, Kevin (Caitlyn) Fisher, Dr. Megan Murray (Derrick) Dupuis, Patrick Murray, Sarah (Michael) Salerno, David (Kayla) Fisher, Barbara Tynon, and Timothy Brei; Great Grandchildren Conner, Caleb and Chase Salerno; Sage and Ivy Fisher; and Rosalind and Eleanor Tynon.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday, July 05, 10:30 AM, at the St. Johns Catholic Church, Clyde, NY. For those wishing to make contributions in Patricia’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Historical Society, 21 Butternut St., Lyons NY 14489, or the Clyde-Savannah Library, 204 Glasgow St. Clyde, NY 14433. Arrangements in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Patricia A.

CLYDE: Patricia A. Fisher, 90, of Clyde, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Highlands Nursing Home, Pittsford, surrounded by her family. She was born in Santa Rosa California, July 6, 1932, daughter of the late Melvin Dillingham and Leila Salvador Dillingham. In her early career she was an RN and later went back […]

Read More
Salisbury, Brian Anthony Truman

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer at 35 years of age. Pre-deceased by his grandparents and his uncle Jimmy, he is survived by his loving wife Danielle Salisbury and two loving kids Aiden and Arianna; his best friend Marvin DeRoo (Danielle); his brothers and sisters; his mother […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square