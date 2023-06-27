Fisher, Patricia A.

CLYDE: Patricia A. Fisher, 90, of Clyde, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Highlands Nursing Home, Pittsford, surrounded by her family. She was born in Santa Rosa California, July 6, 1932, daughter of the late Melvin Dillingham and Leila Salvador Dillingham.

In her early career she was an RN and later went back to school to become a teacher and taught for many years in the North Rose Wolcott School District.

She volunteered at the Wayne County Historical Society and the Clyde Savannah Public Library

Pat enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family, reading, and was always ready to learn something new.

She is predeceased by her husband of 69 years Lee E. Fisher, and grandson-in-law, Dr. Andrew Tynon.

Survived by her daughters, Beverly (Edward) F. Murray of Clifton Park and Gerilynn (Timothy) F Brei of Macedon; sons, James E. (Claire) Fisher of Canandaigua, and Andrew E. (Julie) Fisher of Clyde; sisters Beverly Lavenson and Sandra Ballard; sister in law, Audrey Goossen; grandchildren, James Fisher, Kevin (Caitlyn) Fisher, Dr. Megan Murray (Derrick) Dupuis, Patrick Murray, Sarah (Michael) Salerno, David (Kayla) Fisher, Barbara Tynon, and Timothy Brei; Great Grandchildren Conner, Caleb and Chase Salerno; Sage and Ivy Fisher; and Rosalind and Eleanor Tynon.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday, July 05, 10:30 AM, at the St. Johns Catholic Church, Clyde, NY. For those wishing to make contributions in Patricia’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Historical Society, 21 Butternut St., Lyons NY 14489, or the Clyde-Savannah Library, 204 Glasgow St. Clyde, NY 14433. Arrangements in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com