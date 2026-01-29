Fisk, Carol S.

WILLIAMSON: Carol Fisk, age 72, of Williamson, New York, passed away surrounded by the love of her family.

Carol was a devoted wife to her husband Mitch, with whom she shared a life built on love, family, and quiet strength for 51 years. Together they raised four children – Greg (Kim), Doug, Laura (Josh) and Jessica (Michael) – who were the pride and joy of her life along with her nine grandchildren. She is survived by her parents Gerald and Shirley DeBack; siblings Kathy (Tom) Johns, Julie (Doug) DeBadts, Joan (Randy) Coe, Andrew DeBack; sister in law Jill (Jack) Newman; nieces and nephews.

Carol will be remembered for her kindness, her gentle spirit, and the way she made people feel safe and loved. She had a way of showing up for others without being asked. She enjoyed animals, mowing the lawn and her yearly trips to Murrells Inlet. She leaves behind a family who misses her deeply and whose lives are forever changed by her absence.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cracker Box Palace, PO Box 175, Alton, NY 14413 in memory of Carol.

