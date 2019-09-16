Fisk, Doreen A. 

MARION: Entered into rest on September 13, 2019 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles (Ann) Sanford; sister, Lorraine Sanford; survived by her loving husband of 32 years Jack Fisk; sons, Sam (Nancy) Farraro, and Andrew Fisk; daughters, Tina VanSchaffel, and Amy Arliss; grandchildren, Ashley, Kaylee, Alexandria, Stephanie, Adam, Kelsey, Alivia, and Noah; brother, Chuckie (Terrie) Sanford; sister, Elaine Ellis; several nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, September 19, 2-4PM and 7-9PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lipson Cancer Center, checks payable to: Rochester Regional Health Foundation, Rochester Regional Health Foundations, c/o Riedman Campus, 100 Kings Highway South, Suite 2300, Rochester, NY 14617. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com