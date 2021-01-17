Fisk, Kenneth W.

MARION: Kenneth W. Fisk, 78, passed away peacefully January 14, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Ken was predeceased by his parents, George and Caroline (Allen); brothers, James, Gary, Jeffrey, sister- in-law, Doreen; and great niece, Caitlin Callahan; He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Merilee (Sampson); daughter, Kathleen; son, Kenneth J.; fur baby, Lola; siblings, Denny (Dawn), Daina (Volker) Heyde, Karen Bedette, Charles, Richard (Flora), and Joan; 22 nieces and nephews, 31 great nieces and nephews, 7 great-great nieces and nephews, his caregiver, Tammy Hartnagel; and her family. He is also survived by many friends from his years of working construction as the owner of D and K Construction. He was also a proud Marine that served his country with honor in fire direction and control (FDC)/survey. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and health risks, there will be no prior calling hours. A Military Graveside Service will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 12:00PM at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505 followed by a reception at the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Marion American Legion Post 1430, PO Box 42, Marion, NY 14505 or the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com