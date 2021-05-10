Fitzgerald, Cathryn A.

ONTARIO: Died on January 17, 2021 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband William J. Fitzgerald. Survived by children, Florence “Bunnie” (Angelo) Guiliari, Darrell Fitzgerald, Gloria Huber, John (Carol) Fitzgerald, Donna (James) Peterson, Mary (Terry) Catherman, Dorothy (Jeffrey) Wayland; grandchildren, Kelley (Chad Ruffell), Will (Amy), Dale (Amy), Michael (Caitlin), Laura (Dan Frederes) Fitzgerald, Emily (Michael) McMichael, Stacey Huber, Caitlyn Peterson, Dustin “DJ” (Emily Arnold), Alaina (Codie Hipkins) Wayland; great grandchildren, Lilly Castagnaro, Connor and Kinley Fitzgerald, Evan Fitzgerald, Maeve and Aubrey McMichael; brother, George (Trudie) Gibbs; many nieces, nephews and extended family in both the United States and Canada.

Visitation will be offered on Saturday, May 22, from 10 until 11AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, NY, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Service of committal at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of Sympathy, in memory of Cathryn, may be made in the form of a donation to the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad, 6132 Furnace Road, Ontario, NY 14519, the Ontario Fire Dept. 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519 or the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.