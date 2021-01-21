Powered by Dark Sky
January 21st 2021, Thursday
×
Fitzgerald, Cathryn A.

by WayneTimes.com
January 21, 2021

ONTARIO: Died on January 17, 2021 at the age of 92.  Predeceased by her husband William J. Fitzgerald. Survived by children, Florence "Bunnie" (Angelo) Guiliari, Darrell Fitzgerald, Gloria Huber, John (Carol) Fitzgerald, Donna (James) Peterson, Mary (Terry) Catherman, Dorothy (Jeffrey) Wayland; grandchildren, Kelley (Chad Ruffell), Will (Amy), Dale (Amy), Michael (Caitlin), Laura (Dan Frederes) Fitzgerald, Emily (Michael) McMichael, Stacey Huber, Caitlyn Peterson, Dustin "DJ" (Emily Arnold), Alaina (Codie Hipkins) Wayland; great grandchildren, Lilly Castagnaro, Connor and Kinley Fitzgerald, Evan Fitzgerald, Maeve and Aubrey McMichael; brother, George (Trudie) Gibbs; many nieces, nephews and extended family in both the United States and Canada. Due to COVID-19, Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a future date with a service of committal at Calvary Cemetery.  Expressions of Sympathy, in memory of Cathryn, may be made in the form of a donation to the Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad, 6132 Furnace Road, Ontario, NY 14519, the Ontario Fire Dept. 6160 Walter Cone Drive, Ontario, NY 14519 or the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

