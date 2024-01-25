Fitzgerald, Darrell

WILLIAMSON, NY: Darrell passed away peacefully on January 20, 2024 at the age of 72. He was predeceased by his parents William and Cathryn Fitzgerald; Beloved Uncle George Gibbs; Brother-in-law Wayne Huber.

Darrell is survived by his brother, John (Carol) Fitzgerald; sisters, Bunny (Ange) Giuliari, Donna (Jim) Peterson, Gloria Huber, Mary (Terry) Catherman, and Dorothy (Jeff) Wayland; beloved daughter Kelley (Chad Ruffell); sons, William (Amy) and Dale (Amy); grandchildren, Evan & Alex Fitzgerald, Brooke & Nathan Ruffell, and Victoria Thompson. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless friends and coworkers made over the years.

Darrell was born at the family home on May 8th,1951 in Godfrey, Bedford Township Ontario, Canada. He was instilled with a rigid work ethic from an early age working on the family farm. This continued as he proudly served in The United States Air Force and the United States Air Force reserves. Darrell drove truck and ran heavy equipment with a passion for over 50 years helping build the infrastructure of the greater Rochester area with his claim that “I’ve driven more miles in reverse than most people have goin’ forward.”

Calling hours will be observed Saturday January 27th, 2024, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels (1961 Ridge Road Ontario NY 14519) from 1-4 PM.

Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to a Veterans support organization of one’s choosing or the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester, NY. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com