Flack, Jerry

MARION: November 2, 1945 – May 3, 2020. Passed away peacefully at home with family. Survived by wife Priscilla, daughter Julie Lorenzo and her husband Andrew, son Jason and his wife Amy, Granddaughter Priscilla Lorenzo and Grandson Benjamin Lorenzo. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.stevensfhmarion.com

