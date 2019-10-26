Flanagan, Shawn J. 

NEWARK: Shawn J. Flanagan, 45, died unexpectantly on Thursday (October 24, 2019)at his home. Friends may call from 1-4 PM on Sunday (October 27th ) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday ( Nov 2nd) at St. Mary’s Church in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Shawn was born on June 6, 1974 in Providence, Rhode Island. He attended St. James Elementary in West Warwick, RI amd Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick RI. He was a student at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, RI and moved on to attend Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, NY. Shawn had received numerous awards in his teaching and Emergency Medical Service career which included: Teacher of the Year, Yearbook dedication and Volunteer of the year. He began his EMS career an EMT for South County Ambulance in S. Kingstown RI. After his move to Rochester be embarked on a career with Rural Metro Ambulance in Rochester, Brighton Town Ambulance and continued on to Lyons, and Newark Volunteer Ambulance Corp. While at NAVA, Shawn was training co-coordinator, President and Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Directors. He founded and very successfully ran the Jr. Member program, a program he designed to teach students the ins and outs of Emergency Medicine. He has taught biology and Bio-Medical Science at Newark High School for 18 years. These courses are vital in preparing students for a career in the medical field. Shawn’s hobbies include movies, especially Star Wars and Super Heros of all kinds. He loved card games. He was active in Scouts and a variety of community projects in and around Newark. He was a dedicated teacher, mentor and friend ot practically every one he met. He is survived by his father John of W. Warwick, RI; brother Craig and his fiance Annie Lucarelli of Naugatack Ct.; aunt and uncle Helen Elizabeth (Betty) and Ignatius Pechulis of N. Kingstown, RI and best friend Tammy Hand of Newark, NY. Shawn was predeceased by his mother Kathleen Burbank Flanagan. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com