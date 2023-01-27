Flanders, Richard

NEWARK: Richard Flanders, 53, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital.

In honor of Richard’s wishes all services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Richard.

Richard was born on Saturday, August 16, 1969. After graduating high school, he worked various jobs. Richard enjoyed helping people, and his favorite job was driving for medical transport companies. He loved being outdoors in nature and enjoyed fishing and camping.

Richard will be remembered by his son, Joseph (Natasha) Bernunzio; his two sisters; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul (Joan) Winder; and his nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the DeMay Nursing Home staff for their kindness and compassion for Richard.

