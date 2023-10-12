Flatt, Gayle A. 

ONTARIO: Age 78 passed away, peacefully, on October 9, 2023, with Kari and Tory by her side. She was predeceased by her parents Isaac and Rheta Anderson and brother Keith. Gayle is survived by her husband of 57 years, W. Ronald Flatt; children Gary (Joelle) Flatt and Kari Beach (Bill Duemmel); grandchildren Tory Flatt (Sebastian LaForge) and Anthony (Elizabeth) Flatt; sister Sally (Robert) Fosdick; special cousin Sue (Chuck) Logel; special aunt Audrey Church; sisters-in-law Lin Anderson, Colleen (Robert) Stanley, and Denise (Greg) Palis and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. Gayle was a bus driver for Wayne Central School District for 26 years. She took care of the students on her bus like they were her own children. She was also a 53 year member of the Ladies Auxiliary for American Legion Post 428 in Ontario. Family was an important part of Gayle’s life. She was selfless, loving, funny, and caring. She always loved her summer months in Holland’s Cove, and enjoyed many trips to Myrtle Beach and Bimini’s Oyster Bar.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday October 15, 2023, from 2pm-5pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be officiated by the Rev. Daniel l. White and held on Monday October 16, 2023, 10am, at Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Gayle, to Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626. Please visit the tribute wall for Gayle’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.