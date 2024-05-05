Fleming, James Douglas

FARMINGTON: James Douglas Fleming, age 68, of Farmington, NY passed away suddenly at Thompson Hospital in Canandaguia on April 29, 2024 with his wife and family members at his side.

Jim was funny, kind, and very talented. Gifted in Artistry, mechanics and horticulture. He loved hunting, fishing, working on his motorcycles and taking care of his home and gardening. He also loved spending time with his many friends and family. He also knew how to throw a party. He was a hard worker. Jim was employed for 40+ years at Dolomite. He helped build several Golf courses. ran heavy equipment, and supervised staff.

He is survived by his loving Wife. Linda. Brothers John Jeffrey, Richard (Judy), William (Robert), Sister Lynda Fay (Larry), Neice Ashley, In-laws Susan Toft, Brenda Halcus (Steve), Betsy Sampson (Gary), Ken Sampson (Kathy), Randy Sampson, Laurie Sampson. 1 Aunt and many close cousins and friends. Pre-deceased by parents John and Joan Fleming, Nephew Ricky, In-laws Charles and Betty Sampson, John & Thom Sampson. Also many close aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be announced

Keep an close eye on your loved ones. Donations can be made to: American Stroke Awareness. www.stroke.org