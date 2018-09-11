Fletcher, George B.

LYONS: Passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the age of 95. George was born on November 17, 1922 in Williamson to the late Charles and Elsie (Rossiter) Fletcher. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Leo and Charles “Mike”.George is survived by his wife Marian (Johnson) of more than 70 years; his daughters, Linda (Daniel) Ciejek of Massachusetts and Roxanne (William) Harper of Clyde; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 sisters-in-law; 1 brother-in-law and many dear nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. George was a 1940 graduate of Sodus High School. He bought the family fruit farm in Sodus for $1.00 from his grandfather around 1945 and worked it for over 20 years. After that he was employed by many chemical and farm supply companies, selling to farmers in the Finger Lakes area. His love of farming never left him. He loved his home garden and tended it for years. George was passionate about sports. He returned to high school for a P.G. year so he could pay sports. After getting out of school, he played semi-pro baseball for the Sodus Point Chiefs and basketball for the Beeftrust team in Sodus. Through the years, he attended many basketball and baseball games of grandkids and family members in Lyons and Sodus. In Lyons, he was named “fan of the year” for 2003-2004. He was inducted into the Lyons Central School Athletic Hall of Fame in September of 2013. He loved his Boston Red Sox!

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday (Sept. 14) from 4 to 7 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Sept. 15) 10am at St. Michael’s Church, Lyons. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva. For 40 years, George was an usher at St. Michael’s Church in Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, Inc., 1529 Nye Rd. Lyons, NY 14489. wcnhfoundation@co.wayne.ny.us. keysorfuneralhomes.com