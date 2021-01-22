Fletcher, Marian Louise (Johnson)

CLYDE: Marian Louise (Johnson) Fletcher passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021, at Hill Haven in Webster. She was born in January 1929 to Edward and Leona (Phillips) Johnson of Sodus. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Daniel) Ciejek of MA and Roxanne (William) Harper of Clyde. Her grandchildren, Alex (Lisa) Ciejek, Christopher Sergeant, Emily (Derek) Vidmar, Erin (Roger) Vorhis, Katherine (Stephen) Shea and Holly (Mark) Velez will miss her dearly. The nine great grandchildren will also miss their GG. Sisters, Dorothy Johnson and Virginia DeFisher and sisters-in-law, Dolores and Valerie Johnson, all of Sodus, and Doris Johnson of Rochester, were dear to her, as well as the many nieces and nephews she leaves behind. Her husband of over 70 years, George Fletcher, passed away in 2018. She was also predeceased by her parents as well as her sister, Helen Verkey and her brothers, Daniel, John, Donald and Richard. Her senior year in high school she was the New York State cherry pie baking champion and went on to Chicago for the national contest and finished in the top 5. Always a hard worker, she started out in high school as a telephone operator at the Sodus office. In the early 60’s she began working for the Department of Agriculture ASCS office in Alton and retired from there in 1989. Family was very important to her- whether it be card games with her siblings, family get togethers “over home” on Sundays, Thanksgiving trips to MA, or having the grandkids and great grandkids surround her. She didn’t want to miss any of the fun. She was often the last one to go to bed when we partied. We love you and will miss you, Mom. Thank you for the life lessons, the love, companionship and unending laughs. We know these last few months were difficult. Rest in peace and save us a place in Heaven. Calling hours will be Tuesday, January 26 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, 4-6 pm. Funeral, Wednesday, January 27 at the funeral home, 10 am. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Wayne County ARC, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark NY 14513. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com