Flint, Betty Jane (Fowler)

WOLCOTT: Age 90, passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing Home on Monday October 4th, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents, Guy & Agnes Fowler; and her loving husband of nearly 51 years, Elmer. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon; son, Garry; daughter-in-law, Karen; sister, Carol (Lee) Flint; grandchildren, Amanda, Helen and Robert; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Betty was born on August 4, 1931 to Guy and Sarah Lee Fowler. Born very premature, she credited her early fight to survive as what shaped her lifelong determined spirit. Betty graduated from Leavenworth Central School District in 1950. She married Elmer Flint in 1951. Their nearly 51 years together were filled with exciting travel, loving family and close friends.

