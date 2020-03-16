Flint, David L. 

MACEDON: After a long illness, David passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 81. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Flint; children, Brian (Stephanie), Michael and Kevin Flint; grandchildren, Wyatt, Nash and Natalie; brother, Herbert Flint; several nieces, nephews and friends. David was an engineer at Xerox for 30 years. He loved his family and golf. David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and he was based in Germany for 4 years. All services will be private for David. Inurnment in White Haven Memorial Park. Contributions in David’s memory may be directed to Heritage Christian Services, 275 Kenneth Dr., Rochester, NY 14623. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.