Flint, Judy A. (Rose) 

PALMYRA: Judy Flint, 77, passed away Sunday, May 25, 2025, at DeMay Living Center.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life Saturday, June 14, from 1 – 5 PM at the Fairville Fire Hall, 2963 State Route 88 North, Newark, NY. Burial will be in the Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Judy was born on October 30, 1947 in Sodus, the daughter of Thaddeus G. and Florence E. (Laird) Rose. She was a 1966 graduate of Wolcott High School. She loved playing the organ and accordion throughout high school. When she was younger she worked for GTE Sylvania, in area orchards and in the housekeeping department for area hospitals. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, collecting antiques and crafting including making chocolates for people. She enjoyed reading until she could no longer see well enough.

She is survived by her daughters Rebecka (Dennis) Brown and Heather (Shawn) Hitchner; sons Dustin (Cande) and Brandon (Deanna) Flint; a sister Amy (Gary) Jones; a brother Robert (Nancy) King; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her partner of 20 years Bille J. Henry and her brother Thaddeus G. “Cork” Rose Jr.