Flock, Catherine T. 

LYONS/NEWARK: Catherine (Cathy) T. Flock, 85, passed away on February 12, 2026, at Clifton Springs Hospital, surrounded by her family. A strong Italian woman through and through, she bravely battled kidney disease, undergoing dialysis treatments for more than 18 years, along with several recent health challenges. In true Cathy fashion, she displayed her strength and courage in her decision to end the battle she fought for years.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, from 1-3pm at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 Miller Street, Newark, NY. A memorial service will follow immediately. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic “Nursing Education Fund,” honoring the nurses and care teams who provided such wonderful care. This fund supports scholarships and educational assistance for nurses at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic to further their professional education.

Donations can be sent to:

RRH Foundation

330 Monroe Ave, Suite 400

Rochester, NY 14607

Please make checks payable to CSH&C Foundation and include “Nursing Education Fund/Catherine Flock” in the memo line.

Cathy was born July 3, 1940, in Newark, NY to Francis “Frank” Phillips and Filomena “Minnie” Phillips (Di Biase / De Bois) She attended school in Savannah, NY and later in Newark. She married Ronald “Ron” Flock Sr. and they had four Children. Ronald Jr. “Ron”, Mark, Michael “Mike” and John “Jay.” Catherine spent most of her life working at Garlock Sealing Technologies in Palmyra before retiring in 2002 after 39 years. In her younger, more nimble years, she enjoyed playing softball and bowling on the Garlock teams. Later in life, she enjoyed time at her cottage in Fair Haven, golfing, casino trips, and her family, which was one of the most important things in her life. Whether hosting a gathering, supervising them, or attending them, they were an important part of her life. She was nick-named “The WARDEN” due to her ability to supervise (or sternly manage) every single detail of meal prep for large family gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Ron of Naples, Florida; Mike (Christine) of Newton, North Carolina; and Jay (Kate) of Shortsville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Benjamin (Amber) of Clyde, Rachel Flock of North Carolina, Jonathan Flock of Virginia, and Andrew Flock of Shortsville. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Tony (Brenda) Phillips of Lyons, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends — all of whom were very special to her.

She believed that family wasn’t limited to relatives – friends were family too. She formed deep and lasting bonds with many people she met at the Blue Ribbon, as well as with the “VERY SPECIAL” staff at Fresenius Kidney Care in Newark, and the staff at Clifton Springs Hospital. Their care, kindness, and friendship became an important part of her extended family.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents Frank and Minnie Philips, Brothers Joseph and Frank, son Mark, very special aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her longtime companion, Mike Clemson.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com