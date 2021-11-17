Powered by Dark Sky
November 17th 2021, Wednesday
Flood, Joan (Evancho)

by WayneTimes.com
November 17, 2021

 Passed away on November 16, 2021 at age 82.  She was predeceased by her parents, Michael & Anne Evancho; siblings, Robert “Mike”Evancho (Patricia).  She is survived by her children, Donald Flood, Theresa Dame (Andre’ Dame), Lisa Lloyd (Jim Lloyd); 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Evancho (Sher), Stephen  Evancho (Michael Reichgott); many cousins, nieces and nephews. 

Joan retired from Eastman Kodak in the Roll Coating Department, where she was the first women film inspector in her division.  She always lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as bowling and bingo. 

Family and Friends are invited to call on MONDAY (11/22/21) from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor, 301 West Main Street, Victor NY 14564.  Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital in her memory  www.stjude.org. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.Miller1889.com

