Canton, Georgia: Master Weston Scott Flora, 4 months old, passed away Friday March 8, 2024. A service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his mother Amanda Flora, Ball Ground, GA, father Bryce Flora, Ball Ground, GA, maternal grandparents Margaret Schlay and Peter Schlay, Grand Island, NY, Robert Elsaesser and Mary Elsaesser, Tonawanda, NY, Paternal grandparents Scott and Dawn Flora, Williamson, NY, uncle Bobby Elsaesser, Tonawanda, NY, uncle John and Aunt Liz Anibaldi, Tonawanda, NY, aunt Julia and uncle Dan Bergum, West Seneca, NY, uncle Cale and Aunt Melissa Flora, Williamson, NY and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.