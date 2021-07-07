Flye, Kenneth William



HURON: Ken passed to the Lord on July 6, 2021. On this earth he leaves his much-loved wife of 61 years, Diane (Meyer) Flye; sons, Dennis (Colleen) E. Flye, Douglas A. (Teresa) Flye; daughter, Cindra M. (Dennis) (Flye) Cronin.Ken adored his 6 Grandchildren, Timothy Flye, Kelly Jo (Flye) Gursslin, Jennifer (Flye) York, Julia (Cronin) Stewart, Sean Cronin and Paul Flye. He had 7 Great Grandchildren and also several Nieces, Nephews and step Grandchildren.Ken and Diane enjoyed motorcycling, boating and traveling. They raised their family in Walworth for 40 years and spent their last 21 years on Sodus Bay. Ken retired from his career as a Quality Control Engineer from Xerox in 1999. His celebration of life was held before his death as his family gathered around him in joyful fun on the holiday weekend. He wished any donations in his memory to be sent to the Salvation Army for all the good work they do. Donations can be sent to Rochester Salvation Army,70 Liberty Pole Way, PO Box 41210, Rochester, NY 14604 or donate online at http://www.rochestersalvationarmy.org To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. (Photo)