Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 8th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Flye, Kenneth William

by WayneTimes.com
July 7, 2021


HURON: Ken passed to the Lord on July 6, 2021. On this earth he leaves his much-loved wife of 61 years, Diane (Meyer) Flye; sons, Dennis (Colleen) E. Flye, Douglas A. (Teresa) Flye; daughter, Cindra M. (Dennis) (Flye) Cronin.Ken adored his 6 Grandchildren, Timothy Flye, Kelly Jo (Flye) Gursslin, Jennifer (Flye) York, Julia (Cronin) Stewart, Sean Cronin and Paul Flye.  He had 7 Great Grandchildren and also several Nieces, Nephews and step Grandchildren.Ken and Diane enjoyed motorcycling, boating and traveling. They raised their family in Walworth for 40 years and spent their last 21 years on Sodus Bay.  Ken retired from his career as a Quality Control Engineer from Xerox in 1999.  His celebration of life was held before his death as his family gathered around him in joyful fun on the holiday weekend. He wished any donations in his memory to be sent to the Salvation Army for all the good work they do. Donations can be sent to Rochester Salvation Army,70 Liberty Pole Way, PO Box 41210, Rochester, NY 14604 or donate online at http://www.rochestersalvationarmy.org   To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. (Photo)

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hultz, Gloria Ann

WILLIAMSON: Gloria Ann Hultz, age 73, formerly of Horseheads, NY, passed on to be with the Lord on July 3, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Gloria is survived by her husband Larry Hultz, daughter Andrea Franke, son-in-law Lee Franke and the apple of […]

Read More
Flye, Kenneth William

HURON: Ken passed to the Lord on July 6, 2021. On this earth he leaves his much-loved wife of 61 years, Diane (Meyer) Flye; sons, Dennis (Colleen) E. Flye, Douglas A. (Teresa) Flye; daughter, Cindra M. (Dennis) (Flye) Cronin.Ken adored his 6 Grandchildren, Timothy Flye, Kelly Jo (Flye) Gursslin, Jennifer (Flye) York, Julia (Cronin) Stewart, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square